The Philippines and South Korea are expected to sign four agreements during President Rodrigo Duterte's trip to South Korea next week, South Korea's envoy said on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony will take place at the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit on November 25-26 to be attended by Duterte.

The Filipino leader and his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in will have a bilateral meeting during the event.

In "The Virtual Presser" hosted by the Presidential Communications Operations Office Global Media Affairs, South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-man said the four memoranda of understanding to be signed cover social security, education, fisheries, and tourism.

He said the MOU on social security will be inked for the benefit of the 70,000 Filipinos working in South Korea.

"They can get reimbursement. That's why we need the social security pact," the ambassador said.

For educational cooperation, he said during his meeting with Education Secretary Leonor Briones, he was told approximately three million Filipinos who want to learn Korean language to better understand K-pop or Korean telenovelas.

But currently, only about 2,000 Filipinos could learn Korean language, thus, Korea wants to spend more for the facilities to run Korean language, he said.

For the fisheries cooperation, he said South Korea and the Philippines want to develop technology on this sector.

While the two countries have an MOU on tourism, Han said they would sign the deal for its implementation.

Under the agreement, he said South Korea could fund more tourism sites in the Philippines.

He cited the $100 million construction of new airport in Dumaguete City where there is a "wonderful diving spot."

According to the Department of Tourism, South Korea has remained as the top source of foreign arrivals in the country with a total of 1,450,792 from January to September this year.

Duterte's coming visit to South Korea would be his second since he assumed office in 2016.

He first flew to Seoul in June last year. Celerina Monte/DMS