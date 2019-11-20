President Rodrigo Duterte admitted on Tuesday night that he does not trust Vice President Leni Robredo, thus, he could not appoint her as a member of the Cabinet.

In a press conference in Malacanang, the Chief Executive, however, said he was not firing Robredo as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs.

"I appointed her. She's working," he said.

"I never said I'm firing her. I said I decided not to appoint her as a Cabinet member," Duterte said.

But he said, "I cannot trust her not only because she is with the opposition. I do not trust her because I do not know her."

The President said he was not aware whom Robredo was talking with, citing that "one of the biggest drug manufacturing apparatus" was in Bicol.

Robredo hails from Naga City, which is part of the Bicol region.

Duterte said the "problem" with Robredo was right after she was appointed as the anti-illegal drug czar, she started talking and inviting personalities from the United Nations, Europe and others who have already prejudged the government on its war on drugs.

"She's already grandstanding. She was like a carnival, talking right and left," Duterte said, adding, "You (Robredo) will just place the Republic of the Philippines in jeopardy."

When Duterte first offered Robredo the position to be the drug czar, he said he would give her the Cabinet post. Celerina Monte/DMS