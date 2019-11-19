Two Indonesian Navy ships arrived on Monday in Manila for a goodwill visit.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, Philippine Naval Public Affairs Acting Director, said Indonesian Navy, Kri Bung Tomo (357), a multi-role light frigate and Kri Sultan Iskandar Muda (367), a Sigma class corvette, docked at Pier 15 in South Harbor, Manila.

She said that the Philippine Navy will be having series of confidence building engagements such as reciprocal receptions, goodwill games, shipboard tour and pre-coordination meeting with its Indonesian counterpart.

Roxas said the four-day goodwill visit of the two ships will last until November 21.

"A passing exercise (PASSEX) between the vessels of the visiting navy and the designated PN vessel is set to cap-off the goodwill visit," she said.

"This goodwill visit reaffirms and further strengthens the already strong relationship between the two navies," she added.

Roxas said the visit of Indonesian vessels in the country "fortifies the PN’s firm commitment of maintaining good relationship with other foreign navies."

"The Philippines and Indonesia as a neighbor country with many common grounds and are both founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation have a long history of maritime cooperation because of mutual regional security threats, ranging from natural calamities to piracy and terrorism," she added. Robina Asido/DMS