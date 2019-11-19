Over 300 Filipino nurse and care workers candidates bound for Japan have started their six-month Japanese language training, the Japanese Embassy said on Monday.

The opening ceremony for the Preparatory Japanese Language Training for the 12th Batch of health worker candidates was held on November 7 at the TESDA Auditorium in Taguig City and at the Nihongo Center Foundation in Manila.

The Embassy said the 341 candidates will depart for Japan in June next year after the training.

Upon their arrival in Japan, the health workers will again take up six months Japanese language training there prior to their work term in hospitals and care facilities.

The sending of Filipino nurses and caregivers to Japan is being implemented under the Japan-Philippine Economic Partnership Agreement. DMS