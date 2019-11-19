The Philippine National Police on Monday said it has acquired P3-billion worth of police equipment to boost its operational requirements.

According to the National Headquarters Bids and Awards Committee, the newly-acquired sets of police equipment amounting to P3,030,928,724.01 were sourced from Capability Enhancement Program Calendar Year 2012-2016, 2018, and 2019, Regular Agency Fund 2018, Presidential Contingency Fund and APEC 2015.

The newly-procured equipment were one unit Bell 429 helicopter (twin engine); two units Bell H125 helicopter (single engine); two units training helicopter R44; 21 units EOD/K9 patrol vehicle; 34 units brand new utility truck; 2,001 units Taurus 9mm striker fired pistol; 6,353 units Tisas 9mm striker fired pistol; 10,000 units Canik 9mm striker fired pistol; and 21,992 units Galil 5.56mm basic assault rifle.

The PNP also purchased 1,677 units K2C1 5.56mm basic assault rifle; 205 units K3 5.56mm light machine gun; eight units NEGEV7 5.56mm light machine gun; 141 units NEGEV5 7.62mm light machine gun; 51 units rotary blade/propelled wing UAV; and 7,924 units enhanced combat helmet Level III.

PNP officer-in-charge, Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, said these latest additions were part of the continuing effort of the PNP leadership and the national government to enhance the firepower, mobility, and tactical capabilities of PNP operating units.

He said all of these would be of great help, especially the enhanced combat helmet.

“In the past there were a lot of casualties that involved PNP that all head shot because we didn't have the required protective gear. We can now prevent it because hitting the head it’s very fatal,” said Gamboa.

“I am witness when we visited the casualties on drug war, they were hit in the head and they end up as vegetables. We really have to enhance our protective (gears),” he said.

He added the acquired trucks would be used first for the SEA Games, which would kick off later this month.

“Before we dispatch (them) to the region, (they) will first be used by the SEA Games until December 11,” said Gamboa.

Gamboa said they were expecting two more airbuses by the middle of next year. Ella Dionisio/DMS