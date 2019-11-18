The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Sunday placed four provinces in northern Luzon under tropical cyclone wind signal number one due to "Ramon."

The weather bureau said Ramon was last seen at 295 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora and was moving west at 15 kms per hour.

It has maximum winds of 65 kms per hour and gusts of up to 80 kms per hour.

Tropical cyclone wind signal number one was raised over Cagayan including Babuyan Island, Apayao, Isabela, and northern portion of Aurora, such as Dilasag, Casiguran, and Dinalungan.

"Today, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabella," said Pagasa in its 5pm bulletin.

"Tomorrow, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga and Ilocos Norte. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over the Babuyan Islands, Abra, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Northern Aurora, and Quirino," it added.

Residents in the affected areas were still advised to take precautionary measures and were urged to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices in case of landslides and flooding.

The weather bureau announced sea travel was risky over areas under tropical cyclone wind signal, seaboards of Northern Luzon, and eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS