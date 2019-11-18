Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday asserted that she would not disclose any classified information related to the government's anti-narcotics drive.

In her radio show "BISErbisyong LENI" over RMN-DZXL, the co-chair of Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD), dismissed speculations that she might reveal sensitive government information to foreign entities and other individuals.

"I think they (administration) are not hiding anything. I also know which information can be shared to the media. If it's sensitive, it should not be disclosed," said Robredo.

The statement came after President Rodrigo Duterte warned to sack Robredo from her post as anti-illegal drugs czar should she release any classified data on war against drugs.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo also reminded that it would be a risk to expose restricted information and it might endanger the country and people's security.

"There's negative connotation when they say I will expose some information. It also sounds like they are hiding something. That is what we want to eliminate," the vice president said.

Robredo also clarified that she did not request for the list of top drug suspects through media. She said it was asked privately.

She explained, citing her tasks under Executive Order No. 15, which created the ICAD, that the list would allow her to ensure that the government's anti-drug drive is effective and is done properly.

"How will I ensure it if I don't know how many high value targets are there, the status of their arrest, and any available information," Robredo said.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino on Saturday said Robredo could not have a copy of the list of the high value targets. However, it could be presented to her through closed-door meetings with authorized personnel, he said.

The vice president said she would leave it to Duterte if PDEA and other concerned agencies would not cooperate.

"If they don't want to cooperate, I think the President should decide on that matter. They gave me a task and (they) said I should cooperate (with PDEA chief) and I'm doing everything to help," she stressed. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS