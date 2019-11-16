Tropical Storm ''Ramon'' slightly weakened as it remained almost stationary over Cagayan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) said Friday.

According to the weather bureau, from winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour around 11 am, as of 5 pm ''Ramon'' weakened to 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of 80 kilometers per hour.

Ramon was last seen at 460 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Pagasa lifted the Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal Number Two over Catanduanes.

Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal Number One is still raised over the eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-lo, Gattaran, Baggao, and Peñablanca); eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, and Dinapigue); and Northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, and Dinalungan).

"Tomorrow, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, and Northern Aurora," said Pagasa.

"On Sunday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Apayao, Northern Aurora and the rest of Isabela and Cagayan," it added.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions and were urged to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices in case of landslides and flooding.

The weather bureau announced sea travel is risky over areas under tropical cyclone wind signal, seaboards of Northern Luzon, and eastern seaboards of Central Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS