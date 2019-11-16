The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ( PDEA) says illegal drugs being smuggled in the Philippines did not came from China but from the Golden Triangle.

In a TV interview Friday, PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said the illegal drugs or shabu came from the Golden Triangle drug syndicates which borders Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

Aquino said the shift in drug distribution came after the Chinese government's crackdown on illegal drugs.

"Last 2017 and previous (years), most of the drugs came from China then a geographical shift happened. By 2018, there is an emergence of the Golden Triangle drug syndicates," Aquino said in a TV interview.

"They are now the biggest distributor of drugs in Southeast Asia. It even reach Australia, US (and) Europe," he said.

Aquino said the organized group placed the items inside a box of tea with Chinese markings to confuse operatives.

"You will think it came from China because it is placed in Chinese tea," he said.

"Instead, they are the one manufacturing they (Chinese drug lords) outsource (from the) Golden Triangle region, and they are the one who smuggled (to) other countries, for example Philippines," he added.

Last Thursday, Vice President Leni Robredo said she received reports almost all illegal drugs being smuggled in the Philippines came from China.

"Reported to me supply coming here mostly came from China. Even those who are arrested operating within the Philippines, mostly Chinese nationals or Filipino-Chinese nationals," she said.

Based on their data, PDEA were able to confiscate P3 billion worth of illegal drugs which allegedly came from the Golden Triangle drug syndicate. Ella Dionisio/DMS