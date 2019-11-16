After six years, the government has completed building 220 housing units for the families displaced by super typhoon "Yolanda" in Tabuelan, Cebu.

"We're thankful to the efforts of all the government agencies and personnel concerned, especially the NHA ( National Housing Authority). After six years of planning and hard work, we're able to fulfill our promise of housing and livelihood to Yolanda victims in Cebu," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles in a speech during the ceremonial turnover of certificate of award to beneficiaries in Olivio Heights, Tabuelan on Thursday.

He said building of housing units in other municipalities affected by Yolanda was being given priority with the hope to turn them over to the beneficiaries as soon as possible.

"With the turnover, we are on track to fulfilling our commitment to finish majority of the housing units by 2019, and full completion of all housing units for the entire Yolanda corridor by 2020. The NHA has been tasked to fast track the construction this year," said Nograles, also head of the Yolanda Inter-Agency Task Force.

Over 3.4 million families or 16 million individuals were affected by Yolanda when it hit most parts of the country on Nov. 8, 2013.

More than 92 percent of the affected families came from Visayas regions.

A total of 5,300 people were reported killed and over 1,000 were missing. Celerina Monte/DMS