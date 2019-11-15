Tropical Storm ''Ramon'' slightly slowed down as it moved towards north-northwest, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

According to the weather bureau's 5 pm bulletin, Ramon slowed down as it moved at 15 kilometers per hour compared to its speed around 11 am which was 20 kilometers per hour.

It maintained its maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two was still raised in Catanduanes. Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, and Dinapigue), Northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan), Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Albay are under signal number one.

Pagasa said ''Ramon'' is not expected to bring rains in Metro Manila.

"Tomorrow, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portion of Cagayan and Isabela. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Northern Aurora, Camarines Norte, and Polillo Island," said Pagasa.

"On Saturday, light to moderate to occasionally heavy rains may be experienced over Cagayan, Northern Aurora, and the eastern portion of Isabela. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Apayao and the rest of Isabela and Aurora," it added.

Residents in the affected areas are still advised to take precautions and were urged to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices in case of landslides and flooding.

The weather bureau announced sea travel is risky over areas under tropical cyclone wind signal, seaboards of Northern Luzon, and eastern seaboards of Aurora and Quezon due to potentially rough sea conditions. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS.