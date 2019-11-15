Eight government troops were wounded in an encounter with alleged Abu Sayyaf members in Sulu on Thursday morning.

Maj. Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman. said operating troops of the Joint Task Force Sulu encountered around 40 armed Abu Sayyaf members under Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan and Radullan Sahiron in Barangay Buhanginan, Patikul.

Encinas said the enemies withdrew, bringing their casualties with them after a 40-minute firefight.

"Battle casualties were rushed to Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Busbus, Jolo for immediate medical attention," he said.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, chief of the Western Mindanao Command, said they will intensify military operations against the terrorist group.

“I salute our gallant soldiers for their bravery and utmost dedication to their sworn duty,” he said.

“Rest assured that we will further intensify our operations to neutralize the remaining bandits in Sulu and all the provinces under the operational control of the command,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS