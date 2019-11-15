President Rodrigo Duterte has authorized the grant of financial support to the members of the paramilitary.

Executive Order No. 94, which Duterte signed on November 8, authorized the grant of financial support of P2,000 per month starting July this year to each member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (Cafgu) Active Auxiliary Service (CAA) who meets certain conditions.

"Only duly-appointed members of the CAA units appearing in the roster maintained by the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and actually rendering services shall be entitled to the financial support herein set forth; provided, that those who are in the roster and have been appointed but are still undergoing training as of the aforementioned date, shall be entitled to a prorated portion of said financial support upon the satisfactory completion of the prescribed training," the EO read.

The funding requirements for the grant of financial support to qualified members of the CAA units shall be sourced from the current year's available appropriations, while the requirements for the succeeding years would be included in the annual General Appropriations Act, the EO said.

The Order shall take effect immediately. Celerina Monte/DMS