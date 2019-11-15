Malacanang said on Thursday that a proposal to reduce to four days the work in the private sector and some government agencies to lessen traffic congestion would be studied.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is tasked to study the recommendation for the four-day work week.

"The MMDA will study it. MMDA will give the recommendation. There's no recommendation yet. They are still under study," he said.

He said the Palace would wait for the MMDA recommendation.

House Minority Leader Benny Abante Jr. proposed for a four-day work week, especially during the Christmas season, for workers in the private firms and non-frontline government agencies located along Edsa.

He also urged the private sector to utilize Republic Act 11165 or the Telecommuting Act, which allows workers to do their job at home. Celerina Monte/DMS