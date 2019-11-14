Despite being allegedly maltreated twice, the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) said they did not find any officer “administratively liable” in the case of Cadet Fourth Class John Desiderio.

“So far based on the investigation PNPA conducted, we cannot pinpoint any administrative liability of (our) officers,” said PNPA spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Byron Allatog in an interview with reporters.

It can be recalled Desiderio was brought to the hospital last month after complaining of stomach pains following an alleged maltreatment by five of his upper classmen.

Allatog was asked about the incident of Desiderio, which happened a few weeks after a hazing incident in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) where some officers were relieved and stepped down.

According to Allatog, the five cadets, who are all in isolation area, will undergo summary hearing procedures.

“The summary hearing officer was named and they have to undergo summary hearing procedures. That’s for the administrative case,” he said.

“The five cadets involved, they have to answer the charges against them,” he said.

The PNPA spokesperson said the involved cadets were charged with grave delinquency.

“That is tantamount to dismissal,” he said adding it will still depend on the appreciation of the summary hearing officer.

“It will take 20 days for the resolution to be released,” Allatog added.

On the condition of Desiderio, Allatog said he is back in the academy and is now resting.

“Once he regains his strength, he will be joining the activities,” he said.

It was PNPA deputy director Col. Prexy Tanggawohn who disclosed Desiderio was maltreated at least twice sometime in October. Ella Dionisio/DMS