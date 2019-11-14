The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday raised tropical cyclone wind signals over portions of Luzon and Visayas due to Tropical Storm Ramon.

According to Pagasa, ''Ramon'' slowed down as it moved west-northwest at 10 kilometers per hour from 20 kph in the 11 am bulletin. It was last seen at 390 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

''Ramon'' has maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2 was raised by the weather bureau in Catanduanes. portions of Luzon, including Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon. Eastern Samar and Northern Samar in Visayas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1.

Pagasa said under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 is expected to be raised over Polillo Island by within the next 12 hours.

"Between today and tomorrow afternoon, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over eastern portion Cagayan and Isabela, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Apayao, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Cagayan, Isabela, and Bicol Region," said Pagasa.

"Between tomorrow afternoon and Friday afternoon, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portion of Cagayan and Isabela. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Aurora, and Apayao," it added.

Residents in the affected areas are still advised to take precautions and urged to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices in case of landslides and flooding.

The weather bureau announced sea travel is risky over areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS