Vice President Leni Robredo, who was recently appointed as the anti-illegal drug czar, might only be invited to a Cabinet meeting if the war on drugs would be part of the agenda, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said on Wednesday.

Go, who is Duterte's former close aide, said he has not yet heard that Duterte has invited Robredo to a meeting in Malacanang.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo earlier said it would be Duterte who would invite Robredo in a meeting to discuss her job as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, also headed by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino.

"I repeat, I'm not authorized to speak in behalf of the executive, I now belong to the legislative. But from what I know, there was no plan yet that (the Vice President) will be called and will join in the Cabinet (meeting)," he told reporters in Malacanang when asked if Duterte invited Robredo to a meeting.

"Maybe if they will already discuss about drugs, but if it's not in the agenda, nothing to do with drugs, she won't be," he added.

Duterte has designated Robredo as ICAD co-chair, with a Cabinet rank, and vowed to fully support her in the campaign against illegal drugs.

Duterte offered the post to the vice president after the latter called the administration to re-assess its bloody war on drugs.

He said since Robredo has kept on criticizing the drug war, she might have inputs on how to address the problem. Celerina Monte/DMS