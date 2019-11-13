Tropical Depression ''Ramon'' moved westward at 10 kilometers per hour, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday.

According to Pagasa, Ramon has winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

The center of the tropical depression was last seen at 670 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Ramon is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within 48 hours.

The weather bureau raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 in Eastern Samar and eastern portion of Northern Samar.

Pagasa said residents should expect slight damages to some houses with very light materials. Rice crops are expected to suffer significant damage, it added.

"Tomorrow, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar and Eastern Samar. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Romblon, Marinduque and Southern Quezon," Pagasa reported.

"On Thursday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, Northern Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Norte. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Romblon, Marinduque and the rest of Bicol Region and Quezon," it added.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions and were urged to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices in case of landslides and flooding.

It said sea travel is risky over areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One: seaboards of Northern Luzon; eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas due to potentially rough conditions. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS