Six soldiers and one alleged New People's Army ( NPA) rebel were killed as the communists detonated six improvised bombs in an encounter with the military in Brgy Pinana-an, Borongan City, Eastern Samar Monday afternoon.

“It’s an encounter then they used IED ( improvised explosive device). It’s the IED which hit our soldiers that is why we had a lot of casualties,” said Capt. Reynaldo Aragones, spokesman of the 8th Infantry Division.

Aragones said 20 soldiers were wounded in the 30-minute battle encounter with around 50 alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Eastern Samar on Monday afternoon.

Aragones said the operation was made by the military in response to the reported presence of armed elements conducting extortion in the area.

Aragones did not reveal the casualties as some of their families have not been informed about the incident.

“As of now the 8th Infantry Division is working for the benefits and immediate assistance for the casualties,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS