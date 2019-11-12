The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will deploy more than 400 soldiers to participate and secure this year's 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

A send-off ceremony for the over 400 soldiers were made by the AFP in Camp Aguinaldo Monday.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, AFP public affairs service chief, said the number includes soldier-athletes and coaches and emergency preparedness and response teams and security personnel from the military's Regular and Reserve Forces.

Zata said 127 soldiers were athletes and coaches who will compete in the SEA Games that will run from November 30 to December 11, 2019.

The military athletes are led by Airwoman Sergeant Hidilyn Diaz, weightlifting silver medallist in the 2016 Olympics.

The ceremony was led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and AFP Chief of Staff General Noel Clement.

Zata said the ceremony "seeks to further boost the morale and rally support for the athletes competing in the 30th SEA Games."

"They were joined by top defense officials and high ranking military officers, as well as senior officials of the Office of Civil Defense, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center, Philippine National Police, and the SEA Games Organizing Committee," he said.

In his message, Clement expressed support to soldiers that will represent the country.

"We have all been tirelessly working for this momentous event. We are able to lay down the joint operational guidelines for our troops who will be deployed. Similarly, our soldiers have relentlessly trained for their various events. These are clear indications of our strong will and desire for a safe and successful conduct of the Games," Clement said.

"On behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, I offer my heartfelt support to our athlete-soldiers and coaches joining the 30th SEA Games. Show the world your discipline and dedication and may you have God's favor" he added.

Zata said the 30th SEA Games will open on November 30 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan and will continue in different venues in Metro Manila, Clark, Pampanga, and Subic, Zambales.

The closing ceremonies will be held at the New Clark City on December 11. Robina Asido/DMS