Even without a new Philippine National Police ( PNP) chief, Police Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa on Monday said they can still manage their day-to-day operations.

“The head was not gone, I’m the officer-in-charge and effectively, I head the organization,” Gamboa said in a press briefing at Camp Crame.

“I’m answerable and we can manage with the powers given to me by the National Police Commission (Napolcom). I don’t see any problem,” he said.

Gamboa, as the second highest official of the PNP was assigned by President Rodrigo Duterte to be the officer-in-charge after former PNP chief, Police General Oscar Albayalde relinquished his post last month.

This came after the controversy Albayalde faced in the Senate over the alleged “ninja cops” during the 2013 Pampanga drug raid.

Albayalde formally retired last November 8 but Duterte has yet to decide who will be his successor.

Gamboa refused to say if it is time for Duterte to choose the next leader of the PNP.

Duterte previously said he is looking for a “honest” man as the next PNP chief. He admitted he is having a hard time choosing from the three candidates given to him by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Aside from Gamboa, the other candidates are PNP Deputy Chief for Operations Lieutenant General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan and Chief of the Directorial Staff Major General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar.

The PNP said the president is not limited to the three candidates and can choose any police officer with a star rank or equivalent to a general. Ella Dionisio/DMS