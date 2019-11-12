President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to provide everything to Vice President Leni Robredo as the government's drug czar, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the commitment was relayed to him when he talked to Duterte last Saturday.

"He (Duterte) will give all that she needs. He said 'I'll give everything to her… we will help her'," he said.

Panelo said Duterte would invite Robredo for a meeting. But the schedule was yet to be determined.

He said the administration would give the vice president "a wide latitude and she should pursue her own scheme of things in pursuing the drug war initiated by this administration."

Asked if the administration is open to scrap "tokhang," an anti-drug program, which became bloody after some of the drug suspects allegedly fought back the law enforcers, Panelo said, "VP Leni is in-charge. So whatever she feels that should be enforced, we will do it."

"It is a yes, if she wants it!" he added.

The Palace is also open to provide more funds for the anti-drug campaign.

The administration is also not opposed on Robredo's plan to consult with the United States regarding war on drugs.

"If she feels that America can help on the drug war - the Americans used to help us - sharing intelligence is one of them," Panelo said.

Duterte has appointed Robredo as the government's anti-drug czar after she sought for the reassessment of the bloody war on drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS