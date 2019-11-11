The number of deaths due to Typhoon "Quiel" has increased to six, including a 10-year old boy, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Sunday morning.

In its latest report, NDRRMC said two more victims died in Claveria, Cagayan.

The additional fatalities were identified as Eljhay Dallego, 10, who drowned, and Agusto Jaman Atiagan, 36, who died after the wall of their house collapsed due to landslide.

NDRRMC said the first reported fatality in Apayao was a police officer.

Three persons were also reported injured in Baguio City and Apayao.

A total of 20,416 families or 84,635 persons were affected by Quiel in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR).

Among the affected population a total of 937 families or 3,551 individuals were being served inside the 41 evacuation centers.

According to NDRRMC, six houses were destroyed and one was partially damaged.

The report said 56 roads and 10 bridges in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and CAR were affected by the weather disturbance.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said they already provided P2-million worth of assistance to affected families in the said regions. Ella Dionisio/DMS