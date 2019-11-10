Four were reported dead due to Typhoon ''Quiel'' with two other victims injured, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Saturday morning.

Two more victims died in Cagayan province. The additional fatalities were identified as Jeremiah Saring, 14, who was electrocuted in Appari and certain Ariel Agustin Versola, 32, who drowned in Baggao municipality.

Two unidentified victims were injured because of soil erosion occurred beside the river at Camp 7, Kennon Road in Baguio City.

A total of 4,987 families or 21,060 persons were affected by ''Quiel'' in Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley.

Among the affected population a total of 770 families or 2,893 individuals were being served inside the 29 evacuation centers.

According to NDRRMC,, four houses were destroyed and one was partially damaged.

The report said 40 roads and nine bridges in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region were affected by the weather disturbance. As of Saturday, eight roads and five bridges remain unpassable. Robina Asido/DMS