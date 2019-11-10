Malacanang on Saturday said Vice President Leni Robredo should be given"wide latitude" as the new co-chair of the Inter-agency Council on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

"The Vice President must be given a wide latitude in outlining her own anti-illegal drug scheme and pursue, without interference from other quarter backers, her own agenda which she envisions to be effective in addressing the drug menace," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo also lauded Robredo for her initiative to know more about the campaign against illegal drugs.

He said it is "a step demonstrative of her willingness to suspend all her negative notions about the drug war," which according to Panelo are mostly based on false or exaggerated information and "media hype."

The Palace also welcomed Robredo's decision to consider the government's suggestion that she join illegal drugs operations.

In a radio interview, Philippine Drug Enforecement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino said he "dared" Robredo to observe and ensure that all illegal-drugs operations are in accordance to the rule of law.

"We are pleased to note that VP Leni is open to our suggestion that she oversee - and without putting her life in peril, personally join - any operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) or the police against drug lords and pushers, that she may see the hostile and mortal realities on the ground that could pave the way for the reassessment of her previous adversarial position on the government’s relentless drive against prohibited drugs or her adoption of better and effective measures not heretofore done," said Panelo.

Panelo urged everyone to let Robredo do her task in the Inter-agency Council on Anti-Illegal Drugs without pitting her with fellow government workers. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS