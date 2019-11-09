The Presidential Task Force on Media Security said on Friday waiting for another month before the promulgation of the decision on the Ampatuan massacre case is "worth the wait."

This as PTFoMS Executive Director Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco expressed optimism at least the principal accused would be found guilty of the crimes charged against them.

“It is worth the wait. What is one month compared to ten years? Lower courts usually go on Christmas break in mid-December. So the decision may be out by December 14,” he said in a statement.

Supreme Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez has granted the request of Quezon City Regional Trial Court Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes for another 30-day extension to promulgate the decision on the Nov. 23, 2009 Maguindanao massacre case.

“Without pre-empting the outcome, I am optimistic that the families of the victims will finally get the justice that they have been waiting for the last decade,” Egco said.

The Maguindanao or Ampatuan massacre is considered as the deadliest single-day attack on journalists in the world and the worst election-related case of violence in recent Philippine history.

Some 58 people, including 32 journalists, who were in a convoy to join in the filing of the certificate of candidacy for governorship of then Buluan Vice Mayor Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu, were killed allegedly on the order of some members of the powerful Ampatuan family led by late Maguindanao Governor Andal Ampatuan Sr.

“We expect that justice will ultimately prevail for the victims and their families,” said Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary and PTFoMS co-chair Martin Andanar.

Solis-Reyes sought for the 30-day extension, citing voluminous records amounting to 165 volumes of records of proceedings, 65 volumes of transcripts of stenographic notes, and eight volumes of the prosecution's documentary evidence. Celerina Monte/DMS