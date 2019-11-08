The Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) on Thursday said a short circuit caused smoke to emit from one of its trains last Monday.

In a statement, Sumitomo-MHI (Mistsubishi Heavy Industries)-TESP's (TES Philippines) investigation showed a short circuit occurred in the train's electric motors - particularly in a broken bearing cover.

The electrical issue caused the train going northbound to release smoke in Santolan Station.

"It also showed on affected parts that high current flowed in the circuit, causing significant damage to the electrical box and adjacent parts," the statement said.

The management of MRT-3 explained countermeasures were implemented to prevent the recurrence of similar incident.

Among the actions done were crack testing on the trains' bearing cover of traction assembly; systematic checking; emergency and regular maintenance; thorough cleaning of all electrical boxes; and insulation tests on high voltage cables.

A power supply glitch caused by a short circuit also halted train operations of MRT-3 last September 6.

MRT-3 assured that necessary steps are being done to provide reliable and safe train service for the riding public.

"We appeal to the riding public's understanding while massive rehabilitation of MRT-3's system is ongoing," the management added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS