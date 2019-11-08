Government troops recovered more than a dozen pipe bombs following the apprehension of a suspected Abu Sayyaf member on Tuesday morning.

Lt. Col. Gerald Monfort, Joint Task Force Sulu spokesman, said a suspected Abu Sayyaf member identified as alias Mang was captured following neutralization of three suspected suicide bombers which included two foreign terrorists in a military checkpoint on the same day.

"The military operation was made immediately after the successful neutralization of three suspected suicide bombers and the recovery of two vests with improvised explosives (composed of 32 pipe bombs) and triggering devices in Brgy. Kan Islam, Indanan, Sulu," he said.

Monfort said Mang was apprehended by Joint Task Force Sulu at around 6:10 pm.

He said the apprehended Abu Sayyaf member confessed the location of locally assembled improvised explosive device inside an Abu Sayyaf safehouse in Brgy. Paligue, Indanan.

"The confession led to the capture of 16 unrigged pipe bombs by the operating troops from the 41st Infantry Battalion an hour after the apprehension," said Monfort.

"The 16 unrigged pipe bombs captured by government forces were completely identical to the captured improvised explosives recovered from the killed suicide bombers in Brgy. Kan Islam of the same municipality," he said.

Monfort said following the successful follow up operation Major General Corleto Vinluan Jr, commander of the JTF Sulu, reiterates his gratitude to the Tausug community who provided information regarding the presence of the suicide bombers in their communities.

“The successful operations against the terrorists yesterday manifests that Sulu is no longer a haven for Abu Sayyaf bandits and foreign terrorists," Vinluan said. Robina Asido/DMS