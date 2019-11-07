Tropical Storm ''Quiel'' slightly intensified as it remained almost stationary over the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) said Wednesday.

According to the weather bureau, ''Quiel'' has maximum winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour. In the last bulletin on Tuesday 11 pm, it had winds of up to 65 kph and gusts of 80 kph.

Its center was seen at 465 kilometers west southwest of Subic, Zambales or 465 kilometers west northwest of Coron, Palawan.

Pagasa said ''Quiel'' is expected to be a severe tropical storm within 24 hours. However, it is unlikely to make landfall, it added.

"Between today and tomorrow morning, Tropical Storm "Quiel" and the tail-end of a cold front will bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, and portions of Palawan (Cuyo Islands and Kalayaan Islands)," said Pagasa's latest bulletin.

"Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Aklan, Iloilo, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Cagayan and Palawan (including Calamian Islands)," the weather bureau added.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions and urged to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices in case of landslides and flooding.

The weather bureau announced sea travel is still risky over northern and western seaboard of Luzon and the seaboards of Mindanao due to potentially rough seas.

Meanwhile, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the weather bureau detected the the eye of Typhoon ''Halong''.

It was last located at 2,960 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon with maximum winds of 215 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 265 kilometers per hour.

Halong was monitored moving slowly towards north and is not forecast to enter the country's area of responsibility. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS