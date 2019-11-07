Government forces foiled a suicide bombing after killing three terrorists, including foreigners , in a clash in Sulu on Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Gerald Monfort, Joint Task Force Sulu spokesman, said "foreign terrorists were allegedly the husband and son of the foreign suicide bomber who attacked a military post in KM3, Brgy. Tagbak, Indanan, Sulu on September 8, 2019."

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command chief, said troops were conducting checkpoint operation when they were fired upon by armed men around 4:50 pm.

"Acting on a case buildup on a reported planned suicide bombing attack in Jolo, government forces in Sulu conducted a checkpoint operation at Sitio Itawon, Brgy Kan Islam, Indanan," he said.

"Three suspected individuals coming from Maimbung onboard a motorcycle were sighted and... fired on the troops," he added.

Sobejana said the five-minute gun battle resulted in the death of two foreign terrorists and an Abu Sayyaf member under the group of Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan.

He said the two foreigners were Egyptian nationals whose aged is around 18 and 40 to 50.

"Recovered from the terrorists were one cal.45 pistol with ammunition, one hand grenade, and two vests with explosives and triggering devices identical to the vest used by the suicide bombers during the two IED attacks in Brgy Tanjung, Indanan, Sulu on June 28 and on September 8 of this year," he said.

Col. Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of 1102nd Infantry Brigade said “the hostile plan of the terrorists in Sulu could have caused tremendous casualties and could have tarnished the image of this country if not immediately acted upon by our soldiers. Hence, I commend them for such patriotic act”.

Major General Corleto Vinluan Jr, commander of the JTF Sulu also lauded the military personnel who carried out the operations "for their sacrifices, superb planning and careful execution of their tasks to apprehend the suicide bombers." Robina Asido/DMS