A special investigation task group (SITG) was created following the death of a Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) personnel in Manila last Monday, according to the acting director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

“I talked to the district director (Brigadier General Bernabe Balba) and he already created SITG for that and the investigation is ongoing,” said Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Sinas could not say if the Manila Police District has a person of interest.

“I’ll just give it to the district director first to conduct their follow up investigation,” he said.

“They also coordinated with the family,” he added.

On Monday, the labor department condemned the killing of Ellen Dacanay, a labor officer assigned at the Manila field office.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the dastardly killing of labor officer Ellen Dacanay assigned at the Manila field office of the Department," Labor secretary Silvestre Bello III said.

"It is disturbing that a civilian official was murdered in a cowardly manner akin to executions by hired guns," he added.

Dacanay was shot dead after her car was assaulted by two suspects riding a motorcycle at Gen. Malvar Street in Malate. Ella Dionisio/DMS