11月5日のまにら新聞から

MRT-3 train emits smoke, 530 passengers unloaded

［ 84 words｜2019.11.5｜英字 ］

Around 530 passengers of an MRT-3 train headed northbound were unloaded at 4:08 pm after smoke was reported by its train driver in one of the coaches, the Department of Transportation ( DOTr) said Monday.

The MRT-3 went on provisional operation at 4;30 pm from Shaw Boulevard to Taft Avenue, with seven trains running, the DOTr said.

Provisional service was lifted at 6:06 pm, it added, with 13 trains running.

''Our maintenance provider, Sumitomo-MHI will conduct a thorough investigation regarding this incident,'' said DOTr. DMS