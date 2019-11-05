The Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) on Monday confirmed five upperclass cadets were involved in alleged maltreatment of a fourth class cadet last week.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, PNPA spokesperson Police Lt. Colonel Byron Allatog said two of the five cadets were identified on the affidavit complaint filed by Fourth Class Cadet John Desiderio.

“Said identified cadets will be directed to explain within 24 hours before a formal administrative charge be filed against them,” Allatog said.

“They will now be under isolation pending resolution of their case,” he added.

Allatog said the investigators of Silang Municipal Police Station went to East Eve Medical Center to assist the victim for filing of criminal charges against the identified suspects.

In his press briefing earlier in Camp Crame, Police Lt. General Archie Francisco Gamboa told the public to give them a chance.

“Give PNP a chance, we are still on the transition… As a matter of fact, the turnover is not yet complete,” the PNP officer-in-charge said.

The PNP has the full control and jurisdiction in the training institution for police commissioned officers.

“But nevertheless, we don’t escape from that responsibility so if we had a bad start, let’s start that way. But we will do our best for the incident to not happen again,” he said.

Gamboa said the incident is an isolated case.

“We will get to the bottom of this and because there are incidents like that- and indeed it’s maltreatment, we will see to it theses cadets who are involved will be dismissed of PNPA,” he said.

Gamboa said not only the involved cadets were restricted but also direct superiors.

“Like the squad leader, platoon leader were also striped off of their authority to oversee and authorize the plebes,” said Gamboa.

Last October 29, Desiderio was brought to the hospital after complaining of stomach pains believed to be due to maltreatment. Ella Dionisio/DMS