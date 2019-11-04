Four carnapping suspects were killed in a confrontation with police in Bulacan on Sunday morning.

Police Col. Chito Bersaluna, Bulacan provincial director, said the confrontation occurred in the vicinity of Brgy Banga 1st and Brgy Bagong Silang, Plaridel around 3:50 am.

Bersaluna said the suspect tried to steal a grey Toyota Vios owned by the victim identified as certain Michael Reyes, 27, a beautician, from Brgy Longos, Pulilan.

Based on initial investigation, Reyes went to a convenience store to buy some goods but when he returned two suspects poked him with a gun and forcibly took his vehicle.

Bersaluna said another suspect fled on a motorcycle.

“Upon receiving the flash alarm, a drag and hot pursuit operation were immediately conducted by police operatives against the suspects while patrollers and checkpoint personnel manning the mandated integrated checkpoint operation were alerted for the getaway vehicle of the suspects,” he said.

Bersaluna said the suspects turned right to a National Irrigation Authority (NIA) road to divert pursuing teams.

“But when the pursuing and blocking teams flagged down the suspects. (they) i didn't stop and instead sped off and fired at the operatives prompting the operatives to retaliate resulting to shoot out and death of the suspects,” he added.

Bersaluna said authorities recovered one caliber 45, one Uzi sub machine gun, two caliber 38 and a Toyota Vios. Robina Asido/DMS