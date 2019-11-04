When Indonesia and Vietnam occupy seats at the UN Security Council next year, President Rodrigo Duterte said this will mark the ''coming of age'' of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

''This meant the association's further engagement with the world,'' said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement Sunday.

Duterte, said Panelo, made the remark in his speech before the 10th ASEAN-United Nations Summit in Thailand.

Panelo said in June Duterte reiterated his call for ASEAN to be ''the voice of reason and moderation.''

''He stressed that ASEAN can also play a crucial role in conflict resolution and conflict prevention-- a job that the United Nations in currently performing,'' said Panelo.

''The President thus called on ASEAN and the UN to pursue preventive diplomacy, including the advancement of women in the peace and security agenda, which the Philippines pioneered in the ASEAN Women's Peace Registry.

Duterte also called on ASEAN and the UN ''to enhance cooperation in sustainable security.''

''Both, according to PRRD ( President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) must promote counter-narratives to address the message of hate and destruction propagated by violent extremists and terrorists, '' said Panelo.

Duterte also expressed his appreciation '' for the actions taken, with the assistance of the UN, to build resilience and strengthen the support for climate change adaptation and mitigation in a region where natural disasters occur frequently.'', said Panelo. DMS