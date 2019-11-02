A cadet from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) was brought to the hospital last October 29 for alleged maltreatment, according to an official.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun last Thursday, PNPA spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Byron Allatog said Cadet Fourth Class John Desiderio was brought to the hospital after complaining of stomach pain.

“He was immediately brought to the PNPA dispensary and upon doctor’s advise was sent immediately to PNP (Philippine National Police) General Hospital then to East Ave Hospital,” Allatog said.

The PNPA spokesperson said Desiderio’s case could be a ''possible case of maltreatment.''

“It could be possible case of maltreatment but we are awaiting for the statement of the cadet to confirm thoroughly,” he said.

Allatog said an initial investigation is being conducted and all possible angles are still being checked.

Asked about the suspects, he reiterated it will be Desiderio who will confirm the incident.

“We will update as soon as full investigation is finished likewise when a statement from the cadet is drawn and confirmed,” he said.

Last year, three cadets were dismissed from the PMPA for their alleged involvement in a sexual harassment against a fourth class cadet.

The PNPA is now under the Philippine National Police. Ella Dionisio/DMS