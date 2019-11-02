President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered all local government units to conduct thorough inspection of establishments in their respective areas following the strong earthquakes that rocked parts of Mindanao during the past two weeks.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday night when he visited the grave of his parents in Davao City, Duterte hoped that no more earthquakes would occur, especially when he is in Thailand.

Duterte is set to leave for Bangkok on Friday night to join other leaders for the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits from November 1 to 4.

"Well, it is time for the LGUs to inspect all - all buildings. Start it now. The earthquake season has come. I don't know if it will occur again between now and tomorrow," he said.

"The problem is, I won't be here, I'll be in Bangkok. So I do not want disasters to happen when I am not around. Not - not just for anything...just to be here and do what you can do for your countrymen," Duterte added.

Duterte was in his home in Davao City when the magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck again parts of Mindanao, with the epicenter in Tulunan, Cotabato on Thursday morning.

He said when the tremor occurred, a female member of the Presidential Security Group woke him up.

Duterte said there were cracks on his house brought about by the previous earthquakes.

"Well, there are cracks even during - as early as about three earthquakes ago. Everytime it happens, there's new crack. But they are just cracks," he said.

He said the PSG, along with structural engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways, was insisting to inspect his house. Celerina Monte/DMS