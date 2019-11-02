The death toll from two strong earthquakes that hit Cotabato province has reached 16 with 403 injured and two missing, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council ( NDRRMC) said in a report on Friday.

At least ten died from in the first earthquake with magnitude 6.6 22 kilometers southeast of Tulunan, Cotabato on Oct. 29.

Around six died in the 6.5 magnitude with the epicenter at 27 km northeast of the same municipality last Thursday. .

The injured and missing victims were recorded during the 6.6 magnitude earthquake.

According to the NDRRMC, there are a total of 6,009 families or 30,045 persons were in 72 barangays in Davao and Soccsksargen because of the quakes.

About 2,552 families or 12,760 indivuduals were being served inside 19 evacuation centers.

A total of 3,220 infrastructures were also damaged in Zamboanga region, Northern Mindano, Davao. Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, of which 1,366 were destroyed while 1,854 others were partially damaged. Robina Asido/DMS