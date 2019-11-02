A news report supposedly ordering President Rodrigo Duterte to behave by Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn during the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits came out in Bangkok.

But Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar was quick to say that the news with headline "King orders PH Duterte, behave during ASEAN Summit" at Bangkok Post supposedly on Thursday, October 31, was "fake."

He said he checked with Bangkok Post and the news organization denied the report.

Andanar branded the fake news as "malicious" as he asked the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

He noted that in Thailand, disrespecting the name of the King is punishable.

Duterte left on Friday night at the Davao City airport for Bangkok.

The members of his official delegation include Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Andanar, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, Philippine Permanent Representative to ASEAN Noel Servigon, and Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Mary Jo Bernardino-Aragon.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea was designated as the officer-in-charge while Duterte is in Bangkok until November 4. Celerina Monte/DMS