An estimated 1.8 million are expected to visit their departed relatives at the Manila North Cemetery to observe All Saints' Day, an official said on Thursday.

In an interview with reporters during their inspection at the cemetery, Manila Police District (MPD) Director Police Brigadier General Bernabe Balba said an estimated 1.6 million visitors came last year.

He said as of Wednesday, around 6,000 came.

Also with Balba is the acting director of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas and Manila City Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso.

Sinas said he gave instructions to around 250 police personnel deployed in the Manila North Cemetery.

Sinas thanked the mayor for helping them in clearing vendors and residents inside the cemetery.

“Because of him, our work lessened... A lot of people are living here and we cannot just get rid of them since they can just tell us they have clearance from the city hall,” Sinas said.

For the whole Metro Manila, more than 4,000 police personnel will be deployed. Some personnel from Joint Task Force-NCR and force multipliers from the local government are expected to provide assistance.

Sinas said they have not received any threat or major incidents so far but he l urged the public to be vigilant as robbery and theft are major incidents they recorded in previous years.

“Second is physical injuries and third is reckless imprudence resulting to damage to properties and physical injuries,” he said.

“That’s why prepare yourselves and your vehicles,” he added.

Sinas said they will implement the law, including the city ordinances. Ella Dionisio/DMS