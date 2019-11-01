President Rodrigo Duterte, who was in his home in Davao City, was safe following a powerful earthquake that rocked parts of Mindanao on Thursday morning.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the government is on top of the situation.

"The Government, through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Office of Civil Defense, is currently on top of the situation in light of the 6.5 magnitude earthquake...that hit areas in Mindanao this morning," he said.

"The President is safe in his home in Davao and is closely monitoring the developments," he added.

Former presidential aide and now Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said Duterte was in the comfort room when the magnitude 6.5 tremor struck at 9:15 a.m. with the epicenter at Tulunan, Cotabato.

Durerte's house incurred some cracks.

But Presidential Security Group chief Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Nembra said there was no need for Duterte and his family to evacuate.

But engineers would check Duterte's house to ensure its integrity, he said.

"The President considers all situations arising from natural disasters that have caused widespread destruction to lives and property a top concern," Panelo said.

He said Duterte also directed all agencies and responsible local government units to provide the necessary assistance and immediate relief to those affected. Duterte might visit earthquake victims.

Two days ago, 6.6 magnitude earthquake also hit parts of Mindanao, with epicenter in Tulunan also. Celerina Monte/DMS