At least five people died while four were reported missing due to a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that rocked the province of Cotabato again on Thursday morning, a report from the Office of Civil Defense Region 12 said.

On a list of casualties released by the Office of the Governor in the province of Cotabato, the five fatalities were identified as Juve Gabriel Jauod, Tessie Alcaide, Cesar Bangot, Romel Galicia and Precillia Verona all from the municipality of Makilala.

Mark Timbal, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) spokesman, said a hotel building in Kidapawan City collapsed.

"Ongoing rescue operation now ( being) conducted in Kidapawan City due to collapsed building - Evas Hotel," he said

Timbal said no one was trapped inside the collapsed hotel.

"No one was trapped inside the hotel. Some people were not able to go outside the clinic behind Evas Hotel. As of now, they have all evacuated to safe areas," he said.

The recent 6.5 magnitude quake was monitored at 28 kilometers northeast of Tulunan, Cotabato around 9:11 am.

According to Phivolcs, the inland earthquake that is tectonic in origin has a depth of six kilometers.

Phivolcs recorded intensity VII in Tulunan, Cotabato, Kidapawan City; Sta. Cruz, Matanao, Bansalan and Magsaysau, Davao del Sur.

Intensity VI also monitored in Tampakan, South Cotabato, Intensity V in General Santos City; Tupi, South Cotabato; Isulan, Sultan Kudarat and Intensity IV in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Philvocs said damage and aftershocks are expected. Robina Asido/DMS