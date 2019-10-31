A vehicular accident in Alitagtag, Batangas claimed three lives and left at least 12 people injured.

A report from the Alitagtag Municipal Police said about 12:50 am on Wednesday a six wheeler truck loaded with sacks of feeds was traversing west going to Santa Teresita. But on reaching Barangay San Jose, the truck overtook the vehicle in front.

As a result, police said, the driver lost control, causing the truck to turn on its left side down, hitting at least two motorcycles and one private vehicle.

Fifteen victims were rushed to Taal Polymedic Hospital and and Emergency Hospital in Lemery.

Three persons identified as Armando Atienza, Michael Adaya, and Ligaya de Guzman were declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Police said the truck driver named as Jearland del Mundo is still at large. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS