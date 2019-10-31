Three police officers were arrested after they were caught selling illegal drugs in Parang, Maguindanao on Wednesday.

Police Brigadier General Marni Marcos, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) director, identified the cops as Police Executive Master Sergeant Nasar Aradais, Police Senior Master Sergeant Fahmi Bangon Como and Patrolman Sandiali Magundacan Manalao who are all assigned at Marantao Municipal Police Station in Lanao Del Sur.

At around 8:30 am, a joint buy-bust operation was conducted along Barangay Nituan, Parang, Maguindanao against police officers who were allegedly pushing illegal drugs from Marantao, Lanao del Sur to Parang, Maguindanao.

Confiscated from them were around 50 gram of suspected shabu worth P340,000 and assorted firearms.

The suspects are under the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-BARMM and will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.