President Rodrigo Duterte has designated Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to be the officer-in-charge when he attends the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits in Bangkok on November 1 to 4.

Duterte signed Special Order No. 1182 on October 30 regarding Medialdea's designation.

"Whereas, to ensure continuity of government service, it is necessary to designate an Officer-in-Charge to take care of the day-to-day operations in the Office of the President and oversee the general administration of the Executive Department," the Order said.

While Medialdea is assigned as the OIC, he would not act on matters that the President is required by the Constitution to act in person.

Duterte ordered all departments and other government agencies to assist Medialdea to discharge his functions. Celerina Monte/DMS