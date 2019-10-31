Malacañang has suspended work in government offices beginning 12 noon on October 31 to give employees enough time to visit departed loved ones on All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

"To provide government employees full opportunity to properly serve All Saints' Day and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country, work in government offices on 31 October 2019 is hereby suspended from 12:00 noon onwards," read Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 69.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed the circular by the authority of the President on Wednesday.

However, agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic health services, preparedness or response to disasters or calamities, and in the performance of the other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services.

The circular said suspension of classes in private schools and work in private companies and offices are left to their respective heads or employers. Celerina Monte/DMS