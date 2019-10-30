President Rodrigo Duterte said that his only consideration in choosing the next Philippine National Police ( PNP) chief is "honesty."

In an interview by ABS-CBN News' Ted Failon on Monday, Duterte said it did not matter if the next police chief was the "goat" of the Philippine National Police Academy ( PNPA) or the Philippine Military Academy ( PMA).

"My only consideration, the only standard, the only thing that I would ask for of the, of the next PNP chief is honesty," he said.

"Even if you are dumb, you are not number one in the class when you were with the PNPA, or PMA, even if you are the goat of the class but if you are the honest guy, I will go for you," the President added.

He admitted that what happened to former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde, who was accused of being a protector of so-called "ninja cops" involved in the reselling of confiscated illegal drugs was a factor for him to thoroughly check the background of the nominees.

He said he would read all records and ask people regarding the background of the candidates for PNP chief.

"If you have a small, there's a dent in your reputation, you're done, you're out," Duterte said.

Albayalde quit as PNP chief after his name was dragged in a Senate investigation regarding ''ninja cops'' who were only demoted after allegedly recycling seized illegal drugs in an operation in Pampanga in 2013. Albayalde was the chief of police of Pampanga.

"If there were once upon a time respondents to a case like these ninja (cops) in Pampanga, they were recommended, dismissed, but along the way, there was only demotion. A serious case of drugs, you just demote the fool, one rank," he said, stressing how he hates drugs.

"Actually, I'm not directing my hate against the person. I simply hate drugs because they destroy nations and it's destroying everybody," he said.

Albayalde, who will retire on November 8, is being investigated administratively. He could also face criminal prosecution even after his retirement. Celerina Monte/DMS