Bangsamoro Transition Authority Interim Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim has extended his heartfelt sympathies to the family of former Japan for International Cooperation Agency President Sadako Ogata and the Japanese people following her demise.

In a statement sent to Manila Shimbun on Tuesday, Murad, also the chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, cited Ogata's contribution in the peace process between the Philippine government and the MILF.

"I am deeply saddened by Ogata's passing. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family and the people of Japan. The Bangsamoro mourns with you," he said.

He said Ogata, also the former United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, would always be remembered in the Bangsamoro for her contributions to the Mindanao peace process.

"She advocated human security in the Philippines and supported the advancement of peace and development in conflict-affected areas in Mindanao," Murad said.

He recalled the time when he met Ogata in Camp Darapanan in Maguindanao province in 2006.

"Since then, she never wavered in her commitment to the peace process," he said.

The BTA chief also remembered that in 2011, Ogata invited him and then President Benigno Aquino III to hold a meeting in Narita, Japan.

"That meeting was highly instrumental in moving the peace process forward," he said.

The 2011 meeting was described as clandestine as the public knew about it on the day that it took place.

Murad also credited Ogata for actively supporting the crafting of the framework agreement and the comprehensive agreement between the Philippine government and the MILF, leading to the formulation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law and the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The framework deal was signed in October 2012, while the comprehensive pact was forged in March 2014, both during the Aquino administration.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law the BOL in July 2018, paving the way for a plebiscite early this year and the establishment of BARMM under the supervision and control of the BTA last February.

Duterte appointed Murad as the head of the 80-man BTA, which will serve until 2022 when the first election for BARMM will be held. Celerina Monte/DMS