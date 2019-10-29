President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he would use his "extraordinary powers" to ensure there would be no water crisis.

In an interview with reporters, Duterte said the government could continue with the construction of the Kaliwa Dam despite some issues being raised on the contract between the Philippines and China regarding the project.

"Let me be very clear to the citizens and all. You have right to protest if it really, would place your place in jeopardy. But if the safeguards are there, then between your concerns and the crisis that we are trying to avoid, I will use the extraordinary powers of the presidency," he said.

"I cannot just allow people to go about without water even for drinking," Duterte said.

Duterte said the issues raised by other people regarding the supposed danger that the project would create was not his concern.

"My concern is the welfare...the greatest good for the greatest number. That is democracy," he said.

Duterte said he could use the expropriation or "outright" police power to ensure that the government could prevent water crisis in the future.

"You just go to court and file a case if you want. I am there and I will start to find a way to connect the water to the people," he said, adding that the government could even "take over" the Kaliwa Dam project.

Water concessionaires in Metro Manila and surrounding areas have been experiencing rotational water interruptions due to the critical level of Angat Dam, the major source of supply in the region. Celerina Monte/DMS