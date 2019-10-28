The Philippine Sports Commission congratulated weightlifter Vanessa Sarno after she bagged two gold medals and one silver during the 2019 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Pyongyang, North Korea last October 25.

“Congratulations Vanessa Sarno for winning two gold and one silver medals at the 2019 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships held in Pyongyang, North Korea. We are proud of you!” PSC said on a Facebook post.

In the 71-kilogram Women’s Youth Division, Sarno got first place after lifting a total of 209 kg, boosted by her 91 kg lift in the snatch event.

She, however, obtained the second place in clean and jerk with a lift of 118 kg.

Aside from her, two more Filipina representatives won in the event.

Chariz Macawili reaped silver and bronze medals in the 40-kg Youth Women’s Division, while Rosegie Ramos also won a bronze in the 49-kg Women’s Youth Division. Ella Dionisio/DMS